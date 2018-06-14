Two Ocean Blvd. shootings in one night. MB mayor, police chief say strategy works

Hours after two Ocean Boulevard shootings, Myrtle Beach's mayor and police chief said their policing and public safety strategies are working.

Public safety has been a key topic for officers in the Myrtle Beach Police Department and city council members after a rash of shootings broke out on Ocean Boulevard over Father's Day weekend last year. So far this month there have been three shootings on the boulevard, including one that was fatal.

"No one here is in a position to tell you that prevention is a realistic goal," Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen said. "It's never going to happen where they're never going to have a shooting. I'm sorry, I wish I could but I just can't with a straight face.

"What I can tell you is that we are making every effort we can to try and discourage folks that are inclined to do that when they come here."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

On June 7, a 24-year-old was shot and killed in a bathroom off Ocean Boulevard, across the street from the SkyWheel. Sylvester Bellamy Jr., of Myrtle Beach, died around 12:20 a.m. on June 8, according to deputy coroner Darris Fowler.

SHARE COPY LINK Mayor Brenda Bethune address police plans and complements the department in its efforts following three high-profile shooting near Ocean Boulevard in a week.

Terence Isacc Blackwell and Earl Rafel Gaddis, Jr., both of North Carolina, were charged with several General Session charges including murder.

Almost a week later, Myrtle Beach police responded to two overnight shootings along the boulevard. Police responded to the first shooting around 10:20 p.m. at 806 South Ocean Boulevard, where one person was injured with non-life-threatening injuries.

Capt. Joey Crosby said the shooting happened in the parking lot of a local business. However, Crosby said the investigation was delayed due to witnesses on scene being reluctant to cooperate with investigators.

At 1:18 a.m. officers responded to 9th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard after reports of people sitting on the steps at Ripley's Believe It or Not began shooting at two vehicles driving on Ocean Boulevard, Crosby said.

The vehicles, a red Jeep Cherokee and a black 4-door Lexus, and the people on the steps fled the scene after the incident, Crosby said. On Thursday, four people were arrested in connection to the shooting.

"These guys will tell you, our officers last night were mad that this happened," Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said. "They take this very seriously, very personally and we all do. It makes me mad. But you can't stay there forever because when you stay stuck in that emotion it keeps you from moving forward."

However, last year seven shootings occurred over Father's Day weekend — a weekend that was highlighted after a Facebook live video went viral showing a shooting on the boulevard that left several people injured and drawing national attention to the area.

SHARE COPY LINK WARNING: This video contains graphic content. A tourist caught the entire shooting on Ocean Boulevard during a Facebook live video. An officer was not shot during the incident, Myrtle Beach police say.

"We need to make sure our visitors know that if they're coming to town they need to obey our laws, they need to be compliant and that's where we're going," Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said.

Last year's shootings caused Prock to reveal several safety plans, focusing on police retention and recruitment, as well as utilizing cameras and license plate readers and implementing a real-time crime unit.

However, Prock attributes the 'power shift,' a team of officers who work from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m., when crime peaks in the city, as key in preventing crime in downtown Myrtle Beach.

"We have a good solid plan in place that we are fully staffed, we had 22 officers in the area last night, but we are tourist destination and, unfortunately, with that comes people who come here for the wrong reasons," Bethune said. "And we can't stop that completely. We will never be able to completely do away with that element that comes here."

Senior Week

Compared to last year, this year's shootings hold similarities in timing and suspects involved.

The timing of the shootings falls around Senior Week, where recent graduates come to the beach to celebrate.

"It really is not associated with Father's Day," Bethune said. "Unfortunately, the timing of Father's Day is also very close to the timing of when North Carolina high schools get out, and Myrtle Beach has been very well known, unfavorably known, as the place where Senior Week takes place."

The suspects in the viral video captured on June 18, 2017 turned out to hail from Montgomery County, North Carolina and are allegedly part of the gang United Blood Nation, or the East Coast Bloods gang, police said.

Suspects facing charges in the June 8 shooting are also from North Carolina, although it is not clear if the fatal shooting was gang related.

Despite efforts to work with law enforcement in North Carolina, Bethune said it all comes down to a law that prohibits N.C. law enforcement from coming into South Carolina to work.

"We will continue to push for that because until that is done it's gonna be really hard to really make a significant difference," Bethune said."If we're all working together, and they can help identify the people that are coming here, it just makes it better for their state as well as for our state if we just work cohesively together."

In order to identify the best ways to police during Senior Week, Prock said a crime analyst works to determine when students are headed to the beach, as well as from relationships with school resource officers.

SHARE COPY LINK Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock discusses her new plan for public safety, which involves added 70 new officers to the force over seven years.

"It's about preparation, it's about making sure people are informed," Prock said. "In addition to that it's to make sure we're prepared."

Bethune said that moving forward city officials will work to continually clean up the boulevard.

"We are going to keep doing to right things to make Myrtle Beach better, to attract different visitors, more visitors," Bethune said. The visitors that we have now we want them to come back. We are going to make this place the best that we possibly can and let people know that we are here for your families.

"We are a good place to come to, but if you're coming here to do something bad, you're gonna pay the price for it."