'Like a hurricane might have just come through': Dunes Club beach access shut down

Erosion that's threatened the Dunes Club for years washed away the club's beach access earlier this week.

Encroaching water from Singleton Swash caused serious damage to the club's beach access, cutting off their access ramp and creating a drop off. Water from the swash now extends all the way up to where the access ramp, taped off for safety, broke off.

The Dunes Golf & Beach Club announced the closure on Tuesday in a post on their Facebook page, citing damage to the ramp and erosion.

"Please take extreme caution if you choose to enter this area," they wrote.

The Club emphasized that they're working with Horry County to find a solution.

"This beach is not our private property," they wrote on Facebook.

The county is working to start the repair process but doesn't know when the access will be reopened, according to Kelly Moore, Horry County's director of public information.

"We're in the process of getting emergency permits," she said.

A 2017 county plan to build a concrete culvert to redirect Singleton Swash away from the Dunes Club property faced criticism from county council members and environmental groups.

For Dunes Club members like Ashley Kahn, having to walk in the sand is a minor inconvenience. Still, she was surprised by how much the beach had changed.

"It just kind of looks like a big damaged area," she said, "like a hurricane might have just come through and washed it away."

Kahn says she hopes the situation helps organizations realize that beyond protecting existing buildings like the Dunes Club, "pumping in sand" isn't a solution.

"It's sad to see it's happening, but at the same time it's nice to know they're not fighting it anymore," she said.