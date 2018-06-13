Myrtle Beach Police respond to shooting on Ocean Boulevard

Myrtle Beach police are investigating a shooting at 806 South Ocean Boulevard, according to a news release.
According to Capt. Joey Crosby, the shooting happened in the parking lot of a business there.
Crosby said preliminary information showed that one victim was injured as a result of the shooting with what Crosby said police believed to be a non-life-threatening injury.
He said officers were continuing to investigate and are reviewing surveillance cameras.
Crosby said officers don't have evidence indicating that the public is in danger, and that people should avoid the area.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this incident to contact the dispatch center at (843) 918-1382. Police say callers can remain anonymous.
