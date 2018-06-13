Market Common entertainment venue opening delayed. But not for long

The new 810 Market Common entertainment venue that was supposed to open Thursday won't open that day after all.

But don't worry, you won't have to wait long.

Owner Michael Siniscalchi said inspections and other construction items have delayed the opening slightly.

The new space will be larger than the North Myrtle Beach location housing 20 lanes, a sports bar and dining area, an arcade and several big screen TVs.

"Forty thousand square feet is taking longer than we wanted it to," Siniscalchi said. "It’s well worth the wait. We’re tying up loose ends and we’ll update everyone when we have it confirmed. It’s not like it’s going to be weeks or anything, It should be days."

The new entertainment venue in the Market Common is an offshoot of 710 in North Myrtle Beach.

But the new location, as well as the new 810 Conway, are being geared more towards both billiards and bowling as well as other types of entertainment such as bocce ball, darts, shuffleboard and cornhole.

Siniscalchi says the name change from 710 to 810 is to reflect the business' new direction.

The 710 name was an homage to the 7-10 split in bowling. The 810 name includes both 8-ball pool and 10-pin bowling.