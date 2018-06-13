Atlantic Beach could be changing. Here are the beachfront properties up for auction.

Eight lots in Atlantic Beach are up for court-ordered auction — six of which are oceanfront properties.
The lots are located between Atlantic Street and 29th Avenue South, and are currently vacant and zoned as resort commercial. The online auction started on June 12 at 10 a.m. and runs through June 14 at 2 p.m., with a starting bid of $25,000.
"We hope that an investor is ready to do some development, so we see it as a positive thing," Atlantic Beach Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum said.
Quattlebaum said he hopes the developer will build a commercial building, but did not have any specific ideas for what he would like to see the land used for.
"We don't want to restrict it to anything," Quattlebaum said. "[We would like] something that will increase the tax base."
The town, which sits in the middle of North Myrtle Beach, is made up of small motels, residential homes and a few businesses. Along 32nd Avenue South much of the property is for sale.
Along the north end of Atlantic Beach, high-rise hotels in the Crescent Beach section of North Myrtle Beach tower over the land up for auction.
According to the online auction, a bid has been made at $45,000 for the one and a half acres of available land.
Francis D. Santos, vice president of the Fisher Auction Company that is conducting the sale, said the property is involved in a state court receivership.
"They have been on the market and listed for a few years, so they decided they would expedite their exit strategy and conduct an auction."
In order to place a bid on the properties, Santos said the bidder must provide information about themselves and their business and place $25,000 authorization hold on a credit card. Those interested in bidding can do so at www.proxibid.com.
"We hope that this sale will get an investor involved and development started," Quattlebaum said.
