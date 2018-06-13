Which candidates from the Grand Strand area won their primaries?

Following the 2018 primaries Tuesday night, here are the unofficial results from races affecting Horry County representatives:
National reps
U.S. House Representative, District 7 (Democrat):
- Robert Williams: 14,087 votes
- Mal Hyman: 10,122 votes
- Bill Hopkins: 6,066 votes
- Bruce Fischer: 3,811 votes
U.S. House Representative, District 7 (Republican):
- Tom Rice: 37, 926 votes
- Larry Guy Hammond: 7,438 votes
State Reps
State House of Representatives, District 55 (Democrat):
- Jackie E Hayes: 2,467 votes
- Archie Scott: 1,219 votes
- Jack Scott: 395 votes
State House of Representatives, District 103 (Democrat):
- Cal L Anderson: 2,702 votes
- Dedric Bonds: 503 votes
- John D Henry: 131 votes
State House of Representatives, District 104 (Republican):
- William Bailey: 2,311 votes
- Greg Duckworth: 2,293 votes
Local reps
Horry County Council, Chairman (Republican):
- Johnny Gardner: 12,252 votes
- Mark Lazarus: 12,058 votes
Horry County Council, District 2 (Republican):
- Bill Howard: 1,376 votes
- Dean Pappas: 1,344 votes
Horry County Council, District 7 (Democrat):
- Harold Leon Phillips: 806 votes
- Lee Sherman: 470 votes
Horry County Board of Education, District 6 (Republican):
- Helen Mason Smith: 1,074 votes
- Pamela Clardy Timms: 619 votes
