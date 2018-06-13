Myrtle Beach voters braved the stormy weather to vote in the primaries on Tuesday. June, 11, 2018.
Which candidates from the Grand Strand area won their primaries?

By Tyler Fleming

tfleming@thesunnews.com

June 13, 2018 03:32 PM

Following the 2018 primaries Tuesday night, here are the unofficial results from races affecting Horry County representatives:

National reps

U.S. House Representative, District 7 (Democrat):

  1. Robert Williams: 14,087 votes
  2. Mal Hyman: 10,122 votes
  3. Bill Hopkins: 6,066 votes
  4. Bruce Fischer: 3,811 votes

U.S. House Representative, District 7 (Republican):

  1. Tom Rice: 37, 926 votes
  2. Larry Guy Hammond: 7,438 votes
State Reps

State House of Representatives, District 55 (Democrat):

  1. Jackie E Hayes: 2,467 votes
  2. Archie Scott: 1,219 votes
  3. Jack Scott: 395 votes

State House of Representatives, District 103 (Democrat):

  1. Cal L Anderson: 2,702 votes
  2. Dedric Bonds: 503 votes
  3. John D Henry: 131 votes

State House of Representatives, District 104 (Republican):

  1. William Bailey: 2,311 votes
  2. Greg Duckworth: 2,293 votes
Local reps

Horry County Council, Chairman (Republican):

  1. Johnny Gardner: 12,252 votes
  2. Mark Lazarus: 12,058 votes

Horry County Council, District 2 (Republican):

  1. Bill Howard: 1,376 votes
  2. Dean Pappas: 1,344 votes

Horry County Council, District 7 (Democrat):

  1. Harold Leon Phillips: 806 votes
  2. Lee Sherman: 470 votes

Horry County Board of Education, District 6 (Republican):

  1. Helen Mason Smith: 1,074 votes
  2. Pamela Clardy Timms: 619 votes

