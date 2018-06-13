Gardner reaffirms victory as incumbent awaits a potential new vote count

A handful of voting machine malfunctions from Tuesday continue to delay the official conclusion to the contentious Horry County council chairman primary.
The unofficial results from Tuesday night have challenger Johnny Gardner leading with 12,252 votes compared to incumbent Mark Lazarus' 12,058 votes. Potentially, those number could change.
Sandy Martin, director of Horry County department of elections and voting, said three or four machines could still have votes on them. Any changes to the final results will be announced when the official results come out Thursday afternoon, she said.
In a Wednesday Facebook response, Gardner said while the results will not be official until tomorrow, he is claiming victory.
"We remain very confident that we have won this election," he said.
At the conclusion of Lazarus' election night event, he called Martin to confirm that some votes may have not been counted. He did not concede, saying he will wait to see the new results before deciding what to do next.
Lazarus' did not respond to immediate requests for comment and his Facebook page has not been updated since Tuesday afternoon.
