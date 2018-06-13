Here's what just opened in 2 former BI-LO spots in Myrtle Beach and Surfside

BI-LO stores in Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach may have recently closed their doors, but another grocery chain is celebrating its grand opening in both of the former locations.

Both Food Lion stores, located at 1241 38th Avenue N. in Myrtle Beach and 1610 Highway 17 S. in Surfside, officially opened to the public Wednesday morning, according to a news release.

"Food Lion has been a proud member of the Greater Myrtle Beach community for nearly 40 years," said Joel Smith, Food Lion's director of operations for the greater Myrtle Beach-area, in the release. "We are excited to open our doors this week and offer our customers a great grocery experience where it's easy to shop, easy to save and easy to figure out what's for dinner tonight. We are bringing an expanded assortment of quality, fresh products to our customers, while keeping the low prices they expect from Food Lion."

In late April, Food Lion announced it entered into a transaction to acquire four BI-LO stores in the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Columbia, areas from Southeastern Grocers, BI-LO's parent company.

The new Food Lion in Myrtle Beach will be open daily from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. and the Surfside Beach location will be open from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.

