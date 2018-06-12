Apparent upset in Horry County Council chair race, but Lazarus has not conceded

Johnny Gardner declared victory in the race to be next chairman of Horry County Council in what will be remembered as a major upset following a contentious Republican primary race.
As of 11 p.m. incumbent Mark Lazarus said he would not concede the race because all of the votes has not been counted. He said he would see what the results said in the morning and make a decision to concede or ask for a recount then.
Unofficial polling results show Gardner took 12,252 votes and Lazarus won 12,052.
This was Gardner’s first political race and the victory was unexpected by many as incumbent Mark Lazarus was an established incumbent and boasted a larger online following.
Gardner will face no challenger in the general election. He celebrated the upset at the Warehouse, a barbecue place in downtown Conway.
This story will be updated with additional comments from the candidates.
