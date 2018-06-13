Rice wins Republican nomination, Democrats headed to runoff in District 7

Incumbent Rep. Tom Rice is one step closer to retaining his seat in Congress representing District 7. He defeated Larry Guy Hammond with 80.05 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s primary election.
The Democrats vying for Rice's seat will head to a runoff to decide who will face the incumbent in November. The runoff for the Democratic primary will be between state Rep. Robert Williams and Mal Hyman.
Hyman led Tuesday’s primary with 31.88 percent of the vote, and Williams got 25.74 percent.
Rice, former chair of the Horry County Council, is seeking a fourth term in Washington. He sits on the House Ways & Means Committee.
Comments