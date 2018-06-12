Man arrested after police say he crawled into a victim's bathroom stall

A man was arrested Monday evening on charges of voyeurism after a victim told police the suspect crawled on the floor into his bathroom stall.
Delmar Deflorimonte, 31, was arrested after police were dispatched to the Seaboard Street Walmart in response to a report of a peeping tom.
A juvenile male victim whose age is not listed, said he had just flushed the toilet when the suspect began “crawling under the stall wall into his own stall,” according to the police report.
At that point, the victim became scared and ran out of the bathroom and contacted Walmart staff who called police, authorities said.
The victim said he could see the suspect’s bare leg and an open pants zipper, according to police. The suspect admitted to police that he was in the stall to use the toilet, but denied that he looked into the victim’s stall or crawled under the stall, the report says.
The suspect told police that at one point, he dropped his phone and bent down to pick it up, but that he had “no idea why someone would say that he crawled under the stall wall,” police said.
Authorities say this charge would be Deflorimonte's first offense for voyeurism.
