Here's the new attraction that's headed to Broadway at the Beach

A new attraction is headed to Broadway at the Beach.
The Simpsons in 4D is set to open this summer, according to public relations director for LHWH Advertising Jay Rodriguez.
"We are pleased to confirm that the attraction Simpsons in 4D will be opening at Broadway at the Beach this summer," Rodriguez said.
The family-friendly attraction will open next to Dragon's Lair Fantasy Golf, across from the former 4D theater. Further details on the attraction will be released in the coming weeks, Rodriguez said.
An exact opening date has not been set at this time.
Comments