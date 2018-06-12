'Get out there and vote or shut your mouth': Voters hit the polls despite bad weather

Editor's note: Election results were not available before our press deadline. Please go to MyrtleBeachOnline.com for results on local and statewide elections.
Voters went to cast their ballots despite the rain on Tuesday.
Myrtle Beach precinct Jet Port #2 had almost 400 voters by 1 p.m. The polling place has 4,953 registered voters, one of the largest in Horry County, said poll worker Jack Gregory. The day was moving by slowly, he said.
Ray Roberts, a Jet Port #2 voter, said he voted for Catherine Templeton for governor.
"She's new on the block, which I think you need new blood," Roberts said.
Voter Cathy Park said she voted on the Democratic ticket.
"My husband and I are both very political minded," she said of why she decided to come out and vote in the rain. "Basically, I just want to get as many Democrats in office as I can."
Chatting outside with Roberts, Mary Ann Rice said she voted for Henry McMaster.
"Get out there and vote or shut your mouth," Rice said of the importance in voting.
At the Jet Port #1 poll, with 2,220 registered voters, about 130 voters had stopped in to vote by 1:45 p.m.
Kirk Marjenhoff, a new Horry County resident, said he was glad to see a question about medical marijuana on the Democratic ballot.
"I always try to vote regardless of what the situation is," he said of the rain. "I wanted to vote for the guy that's pro-choice. Hopefully we can get a little more liberal as we go on."
