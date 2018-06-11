Here's why public safety has dominated discussions on the eve of county primaries

Several days after the Burgess Community candidate forum created an uproar, Horry County Chairman Mark Lazarus and challenger Johnny Gardner used the final day of campaigning to clarify where they stand on public safety and workplace conditions.

Last Thursday's forum came to a climax after Lazarus abruptly left following outrage from members of the audience.

Former Horry County firefighter Chad Caton's question about working conditions for public safety officers launched the disagreement. Many of those outraged by the chairman's answers were from the Fraternal Order of Police and International Association of Fire Fighters.

The event sparked Facebook responses from both candidates and Caton. Notably, in Lazarus' response he called the disorderly members of the crowd "union thugs."

Lazarus said he left because the people shouting at him had no interest in what he had to say and were making other audience members uncomfortable.





"I felt that I had patiently answered the questions and it was time for me to leave so that thing didn't escalate anymore," he said.

In a Facebook video response, Gardner said the chairman's actions were one of the worst displays of leadership he had ever seen. Continuing to say that he believed the people Lazarus' called thugs were heroes to him.

Lazarus said he did not imply that every Horry County safety official was a thug.





"I was not saying all the FOP members or firefighter union members were thugs," he said. "I was saying the ones that were there that night acted like thugs."

Caton, who is not a member of either organization, said that, despite Lazarus asking for gentlemanly conduct during the debate, he and others were upset after feeling ignored previously by Lazarus and the county council.

He also disputed that the FOP and IIAF are not unions as they recognize that South Carolina is a right-to-work state. He said the organization acts as a support network for officers in Horry County.

"They're a brotherhood and they stick together, and I stick with them," he said.

While South Carolina is a right-to-work state, Lazarus believes that members of two organizations sometimes function like a uniona.





"They way they acted was union-type actions," he said. "They were trying to be intimidating, to bully, to want to sit down with you and negotiate."

Caton said calling the FOP and IIAF a union was a political move to win Republican voters uninformed of what the organizations do.

Public safety has been a major issue for the entire Horry County Republican primary — that was not unique to the Burgess debate. In the past, under Lazarus' leadership, safety officials have received raises. But has it made the job competitive when compared to neighboring public safety jobs?

Instead of collective bargaining, Lazarus said, change happens through communication with county departments and by looking at the budget.

Gardner believes Lazarus' response in the debate and on Facebook shows that he is out of touch with public safety officials and the desires of Horry County citizens. It went beyond money, he said. It is a matter of attitude and leadership.





"He is out of touch with the basic, average citizens of Horry County," Gardner said. "I think the average citizen of Horry County is not getting a fair shake and you saw that the other night."

Gardner said that the county must look at the budget and determine what can be cut, but absolutely must prioritize safety.

"If the county is not safe, then nothing else matters," he said.

Lazarus agreed that the county must work to make sure the county is safe, but said it all comes down to money. People move here for the low taxes, he said, and to meet all of the demands would require opening up the checkbook and raising taxes.





"Personally, I am a pretty good size tax payer in Horry County," he said. "When I raise taxes, I raise taxes on myself, and we did that in order to solve some of these issues."