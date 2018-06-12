Windows broken at downtown MB businesses. Police don't have any suspects

Downtown Myrtle Beach businesses were left with cracked and shattered windows Sunday afternoon, according to police reports filed by two local business owners.
Police were called to Sail and Ski Connection, located at 515 U.S. 501, at about 4 p.m. and Good Day Cafe, located at 819 Main Street, at about 6:30 p.m.
"The police, they said it's some kind of projectile, but they said it probably isn't a pellet gun," said Norris Buck, manager of Sail and Ski Connection. "It's probably like maybe a .22 rifle or something like that or maybe a handgun. But we didn't find a bullet or anything lying around."
Buck said the owner was in the store when the windows were damaged. According to Buck, the owner heard two noises, went out to the front of the store and saw the glass in one of the windows start to crack.
In all, the building has five damaged windows.
According to a report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the owners of Good Day Cafe were inside the restaurant when they heard a loud shattering noise from the front of the building.
When they went to the front, they found the front window completely shattered, and glass in and out of the cafe, the report states. Officers responding to the scene said they did not find anything that could have been thrown through the window.
The Good Day Cafe Facebook page reads, "So the Good Day had one of our store front windows blown out yesterday. We, along with a couple of other businesses got windows broken through most likely an act of vandalism. We are wounded but not defeated. We will have new glass in a few days and we will remain open during this time. Thank you."
The incident created about $1,000 worth of damage for the restaurant, the report states. Owners of the restaurant declined to comment on the incident.
During a Myrtle Beach City Council workshop Tuesday morning, Mayor Brenda Bethune called for further lighting in the downtown area.
"It’s very dark down there and I know that we’re looking at putting lights in the trees," Bethune said. "We do have new businesses that are investing their money in the area and I think we do need to very seriously look at better lighting that area."
