Hazmat on scene as Myrtle Beach resort building evacuated

A Horry County Fire Rescue hazmat crew responded to an incident near the Land's End Resort and Arcadian Shores in Myrtle Beach, the department reported Monday shortly after 11 a.m.
Horry County police and fire were on scene before noon at the beachfront resort at 300 Land's End Blvd. North. A spokesman for the department said pool chemicals prompted an evacuation at the resort.
County fire spokesman Mark Nugent said firefighters evacuated two buildings and told people in a third building to shelter in place.
"Crews are making an entry to determine chemicals involved," Nugent said on Twitter. There are no injuries reported, he added.
Andrew Jenkins, who is staying in one of the buildings that has not been evacuated, said he, his wife and two children are on vacation from Cleveland. "I walked out when I saw the hook and ladder come up. When the special operations vehicle came to check on what was going on I was concerned so I came downstairs."
