Here's what you need to know before heading to the polls for the primary

The primary election is underway in Horry County and throughout the Palmetto state until 7 p.m. today.

Horry County voters, depending on which district they live in and what party, have the chance to vote for seats these seats: governor, secretary of state, attorney general, U.S. House of Representatives, school board and county council and county council chair.





"It's been steady this morning," said Sandy Martin, director of Horry County Voters Registration and Elections.

Voters must bring a photo ID to the polls. There are several types of IDs voters may bring, Martin said. Proper forms of IDs are a South Carolina driver's license, DMV identification card, a voter registration card with a photo, federal military ID or a United States passport.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Here are details about who is running.

There are two yes or no "advisory questions" on the Democratic ballot. The first reads, "Do you support passing a state law allowing doctors to prescribe medical marijuana to patients?" The second asks, "Do you support passing a state law requiring the governor of South Carolina to accept all federal revenues offered to support Medicaid and Medicaid expansion efforts in the state?"

On the Republican ballot, voters will be asked two yes or no "advisory questions" different from the Democratic ballot. One asks, "Do you believe that voters should have the option to choose to affiliate with a political party when they register to vote or change their voter registration in South Carolina?" Another reads, "Do you believe that South Carolina's tax code should be brought into conformity with the new Trump tax cuts in the federal tax code for maximum simplification and to lower the overall tax burden on South Carolina taxpayers and businesses?"

In order to vote in today's primary election, voters must have registered by mail before May 14, online, through fax or email by May 13, or in person by May 11, according to the South Carolina Election Commission.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong