High rip current risk advisory issued. Here's what you need to know to stay safe

Anyone going into the ocean this afternoon through this evening should take extra caution.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina has issued a high rip current risk advisory for Horry County that is in effect until 8 p.m. The advisory is most specifically in effect for east-facing beaches in the northeast portion of the county.
"Strong rip currents can occur at any time, but will be especially prevalent several hours either side of low tide, which occurred around Noon," the NWS stated.
The surf is expected to reach heights of 2 to 3 feet, where life-threatening rip current are most likely, the NWS reports.
"Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs," the NWS advises.
Should you get caught in a rip current, it's important that you yell for help, stay calm and refrain from exhausting yourself while staying afloat until help arrives, the NWS states.
"If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly," the NWS states.
