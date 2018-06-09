They got married at CCMF. What happened just after being wed was a huge surprise.

Some guy crashed a wedding at CCMF - oh wait it's Brett Young Brian Galletto and Natalie Starkweather got married at the Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Just after, their favorite artist, Brett Young, surprisingly showed up to offer his congratulations. Josh Bell ×

SHARE COPY LINK Brian Galletto and Natalie Starkweather got married at the Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Just after, their favorite artist, Brett Young, surprisingly showed up to offer his congratulations. Josh Bell