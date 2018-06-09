They got married at CCMF. What happened just after being wed was a huge surprise.

Brian Galletto and Natalie Starkweather are huge fans of country music artist Brett Young.
That's what made Saturday a day the couple from Albion, New York will remember forever. Well, that and the fact that they got married at the Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach.
After giving their wedding vows, a man appeared from the back of the stage to offer his congratulations and a photo opportunity with the couple. After a few seconds of being awestruck, the duo realized their favorite country singer was standing in front of them.
Young gave both a hug, putting an exclamation point on a day that was more than five years in the making. Galletto, a controls technician and part-time farm worker for his aunt, and Starkweather (or now more accurately, Natalie Galletto), a waitress who also does various cleaning jobs and helps Galletto on the farm, have been together for 5 1/2 years and had been engaged for 3 1/2 years.
This CCMF trip was the couple's second, as they had attended in 2017 previously.
