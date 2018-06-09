Why did Mark Lazarus leave the Burgess Community debate?

A Thursday evening debate turned into a contentious moment less than a week before the 2018 Republican Primary for Horry County Chairman race.
Mark Lazarus, the incumbent chairman, was interrupted at the Burgess Community candidates forum after being asked about salaries for county safety officials by an Horry County public safety advocacy representative.
Lazarus acknowledged that South Carolina is a right to work state, which caused a backlash from members of the crowd.
"I hope we can act like Southern gentleman," he said as members of the crowd began to shout over him. He reminded the crowd of a 5 percent raise that was given to safety officials three years ago.
After finishing his answer to the question, Lazarus said that he was leaving.
"I am not going to stand here and get abused by these guys," he said.
Some in the crowd shouted thank you to the exiting chairman, others continued to shout at him. Following the event, both Lazarus and his challenger on the Republican ticket, Johnny Gardner, released statements about the incident.
"Unfortunately (the debate) was hijacked by what I like to call 'union thugs,'" Lazarus said. "But I stood my ground and I gave them the facts."
Lazarus said under his leadership a fair raise system was implemented and that he is continuing to help safety officials. He went on to say he was not going to make the Horry County citizens foot the bill to appease people he again called union thugs.
"We got a lot done and we got a lot more to do," he said.
On Saturday, in a Facebook post, Gardner called Lazarus' actions at the debate one of the worst examples of leadership he had ever seen. Gardner said that despite his newness to politics, he can handle answering tough questions better than Lazarus.
He continued to challenge Lazarus calling the union representatives thugs. He said it was reprehensible for the county chair to say that about public safety officials. Gardner said one of the representatives was an a firefighter who was injured on the job and the other was an active police officer.
"Mr. Lazarus may think they're thugs, I think they're heroes," he said.
The primary election between Lazarus and Gardner is Tuesday, June 12.
Comments