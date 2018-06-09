Why did Mark Lazarus leave the Burgess Community debate?

Horry County Council Chair Mark Lazarus running for reelection Council Chair Mark Lazarus is running for reelection. He was first elected chair in 2013 and is running on his record of leadership and achievements. Christian Boschult ×

