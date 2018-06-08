Coroner releases identity of woman who died after crashing into a pond off U.S. 501

The Horry County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman who died after crashing her vehicle into a pond off U.S. 501 outside of Conway on Friday morning.
Lauri Lindsay, 60, of Conway, was pronounced dead at Conway Medical Center, according to a release from Tony Hendrick, Horry County Deputy Coroner. Preliminary autopsy results were accidental drowning, the release said.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Mark Nugent told The Sun News the wreck happened about 7:30 a.m. at 4115 W. Highway 501, near the Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church in Conway.
When HCFR crews arrived on scene, they managed to remove the woman from the vehicle inside the pond.
She died after being transported to the hospital.
Staff writer Michaela Broyles contributed to this report.
Comments