It may rain, y'all: Here are the CCMF weather predictions

Rain clouds loomed over the Coors Light main stage Friday afternoon as the second day of the Carolina Country Music Fest kicked off.
While the rain stayed off by mid-afternoon, the National Weather Service predicts the chance for showers and thunderstorms every day this weekend. The rain most likely won't affect the entire festival.
While the event's website says the show will continue rain or shine, here are the weather predictions for the Myrtle Beach area this weekend:
Friday
For Friday afternoon and evening, NWS is calling for a 30-percent chance of precipitation for the rest of the day, with potentially more if a thunderstorm hits. The threat of storms is greatest after 10 p.m.
The only artist performing after 10 p.m. on Friday is Toby Keith. The temperature will have a low of 74 degrees at night.
Saturday
Saturday has the highest chance of rain for the weekend and a high near 84. The chance for rainfall and thunderstorms is 40 percent during the day, dropping down to 20 percent at night. The nighttime temperature is expected to be as low as 76 degrees.
Sunday
Again, the NWS is calling for a chance for rain and thunderstorm, mostly after 9 a.m. The first performance of the day, DJ Dirty, begins at 1 p.m. NWS is predicting a 40-percent chance of rain during the daytime with the temperature hitting a high of 84 degrees.
At night the low will be 75 degrees, with a 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms.
Stay dry, country fans.
