Woman in critical condition after crashing car into pond in Conway

A woman is in critical condition after she crashed her vehicle into a pond off of Highway 501, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Mark Nugent.
Nugent said the wreck happened about 7:30 a.m. Friday at 4115 W. Highway 501, which is near Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church in Conway.
When HCFR crews arrived on scene, they managed to remove the woman from the vehicle inside the pond.
She was treated for her injuries, then taken to a hospital where she faces life-threatening injuries, an HCFR tweet says.
No other details are immediately available.
Comments