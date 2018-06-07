Man dies in single-vehicle crash on 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach

A man died in a wreck on U.S 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach on Thursday night, according to Myrtle Beach Police.
The victim, who hasn't been identified, died in a single-vehicle crash shortly before 10 p.m.
According to the department, the wreck happened south of Harrelson Boulevard. Officers from the Myrtle Beach Police Traffic Unit investigated the cause of the crash.
Southbound traffic was rerouted to Harrelson Boulevard while officers investigated.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the department at (843) 918-1382.
