Chart-topping country music artist visits Myrtle Beach restaurant

A local Myrtle Beach diner got a surprise visit Thursday.

"The Long Way" singer Brett Eldredge was spotted at the Eggs Up Grill on 38th Avenue North on Thursday, according to a Facebook post.

Eldredge, who has has five No. 1 songs on the country charts according to Billboard, is likely in town for the Carolina Country Music Festival.

Brett Eldredge opens for Luke Bryan at Raleigh, NC's Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Saturday night, Aug. 19, 2017. Scott Sharpe ssharpe@newsobserver.com

The 31-year-old artist is scheduled to perform Friday at 8:30 p.m. at the Coors Light Main Stage. He has four albums, including his latest self-titled record released in 2017.

Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian