Chart-topping country music artist visits Myrtle Beach restaurant

A local Myrtle Beach diner got a surprise visit Thursday.
"The Long Way" singer Brett Eldredge was spotted at the Eggs Up Grill on 38th Avenue North on Thursday, according to a Facebook post.
Eldredge, who has has five No. 1 songs on the country charts according to Billboard, is likely in town for the Carolina Country Music Festival.
The 31-year-old artist is scheduled to perform Friday at 8:30 p.m. at the Coors Light Main Stage. He has four albums, including his latest self-titled record released in 2017.
Read More
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments