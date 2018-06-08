New taco restaurant headed to Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach

Barefoot Landing is getting a new taco joint, just one of the changes that is coming to the attraction this season.





Taco Mundo, a restaurant specializing in tacos, rice bowls, fajitas and more is set to open later this month. The restaurant will have both indoor and outdoor seating and bars, their Facebook page reads.

The bar will offer cocktails and signature margaritas.

According to Jason Rodriguez, public relations coordinator with LHWH, a marketing and public relations firm, the restaurant is set to open on June 12 or June 19. A firm date has not yet been set.

The restaurant will be located next to LuLu's, a new restaurant that is set to open on Saturday. Construction is not yet finished at Barefoot Landing, as workers continue to build the new Dockside Village along the Intracoastal Waterway.

A job fair is being held at the location today through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.