Here are the types of sea turtles you can find nesting on South Carolina beaches

Here are the four types of sea turtles that are known to nest in South Carolina. Sea turtle nesting season lasts May 1 through October 31. Remember to turn your lights off on the beach! Ashley Jean Reese Jay Karr
Here are the four types of sea turtles that are known to nest in South Carolina. Sea turtle nesting season lasts May 1 through October 31. Remember to turn your lights off on the beach! Ashley Jean Reese Jay Karr
Here are the four types of sea turtles that are known to nest in South Carolina. Sea turtle nesting season lasts May 1 through October 31. Remember to turn your lights off on the beach! Ashley Jean Reese Jay Karr

Local

Trail of crawl marks leads to finding Myrtle Beach's first sea turtle nest of 2018

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

June 07, 2018 11:39 AM

A trail of crawl marks on the sand was key in finding Myrtle Beach's first sea turtle nest of 2018.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Myrtle Beach, a local beachgoer noticed the trail at 55th Avenue North on Saturday.

"Giant sea turtles return to the beach where they were born to lay eggs, nearly always at night," the post states. "When they climb out of the ocean onto the sand, they leave a distinctive crawl mark with their flippers, but sometimes the tracks can be difficult to spot."

The beachgoer then reported the partially erased crawl marks to officials who later relocated the nest once it was found.

The nest, which had 143 eggs inside, was relocated to a more secluded area at the Myrtle Beach State Park, the Facebook post explains.

City officials remind beachgoers to be on the lookout for signs of turtle tracks and to take note of the location. All crawl sightings should be reported to Myrtle Beach State Park Ranger Ann Wilson at 843-238-0874.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

  Comments  