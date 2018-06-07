810 Billiards & Bowling at the Market Common in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
810 Bowling Market Common set to open its doors next week

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

June 07, 2018 03:00 PM

Featuring bowling, billiards, board games and more, 810 Bowling in the Market Common is set to open its doors next week.

The 43,000-square foot upscale entertainment center's grand opening is June 14, according to Director of Operations Kevin Thomas.

810 Bowling is open daily from 6:30 a.m. until 2 a.m. and is located at 1220 Moser Drive in the former Piggly Wiggly location.

A look down the lanes inside the new 810 Bowling entertainment center at the Market Common in Myrtle Beacjh, S.C. The new upscale venue's grand opening will be June 14, 2018.
Thomas said the Market Common location is almost double the size of the owner's first venue — 710 Bowling in North Myrtle Beach — and that it's expected to bring over 100 jobs to the area.

The new space will be larger than the North Myrtle Beach location housing 20 lanes, a sports bar and dining area, an arcade and several big screen TVs. Josh Belljbell@thesunnews.com

Applications are being accepted until the opening date.

“The facility will feature upscale decor with a contemporary aesthetic, and a full service experience for guests,” a previous news release states. “Serving gourmet food, craft beers and inventive cocktails that can be enjoyed on luxurious couches at each lane or in the well-appointed dining room, 810 is sure to be a local’s favorite.”

A view of the pool and ping pong area inside the new 810 Bowling entertainment center at the Market Common in Myrtle Beacjh, S.C. The new upscale venue's grand opening will be June 14, 2018.
810 Market Common will have 22 bowling lanes and games cost anywhere from $2 to $6 depending on the day, time and lane. Shoe rentals cost $3.

It will also feature breakfast, lunch, dinner, coffee, ice cream and live entertainment.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

