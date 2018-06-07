Time to check your lottery ticket. You may be $300,000 richer

Someone in Little River hit the jackpot Wednesday night, and they may not even know it yet. A winning lottery ticket, worth $300,000 was sold at the Speedway convenience store on U.S. 17.
The lucky player picked all the right numbers in Wednesday's Palmetto Cash 5 and correctly guessed the "power-up" number. The winning numbers were 5, 10. 17. 20, and 22. The winning "power-up" number was 3.
They have 180 days to claim their prize.
The ticket wasn't the only winning draw in South Carolina on Wednesday night. Someone in Greer won $100,000 with another Palmetto Cash 5 ticket.
The odds of winning $300,000 are 1 in 1,606,214, while the odds of winning $100,000 are 1 in 501,942.
