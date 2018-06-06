U.S. Marshals arrest Loris shooting suspect

A Loris man accused of attempted murder was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Tremayne Tyrone Green, 22, was wanted for the May 29 shooting in Loris, according to Horry County police.

J. Reuben Long Detention Center

Officers were dispatched to the area of Turkey Hollow Road and Cedar Branch Road about 1:30 p.m. May 29. While officers were on the way, they were told the suspect allegedly was standing on Cedar Branch Road shooting a gun, according to an incident report.





An officer was flagged down by a woman after arriving in the area, and she told police she had a witness in her vehicle, the report said. The woman also said the suspect was last seen at his grandmother's house.

Police drove to a home down the road and witnesses said they heard gunshots, but didn't see anything, the report said.

Authorities checked the area and were unable to find the suspect, according to the report.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong