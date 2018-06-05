'It's truly surreal': 2018 CCU alum lands role on her dream show

She crossed her fingers and waited for the call.
Nikko Austen Smith, a 2018 Coastal Carolina University graduate, had already been through the first step - sending in a self-taped audition in hopes of landing a spot on her dream show "Queen Sugar."
Smith said most of her time during the two-week process was spent anxiously waiting.
The first call came in. Smith was told she was needed in New Orleans in two days. There she'd audition in person to test her chemistry with the rest of the cast in front of a production staff.
She got the role as Asha a day later.
"This was my dream role on my dream show," she said. "I had to take it."
The character Asha, Smith said, is the southern, more fiery version of herself. Asha doesn't care what people think, Smith said.
"She has the ability to speak out and do what I couldn't fathom at such a young age," she said. "She's an activist, intelligent, fashionable and a bit of an old soul.
"We are very much alike. She challenges me."
She said the character's qualities - from speaking her mind to her will - are traits she wants to build on personally.
Smith, who graduated in May with a degree in acting, said her time at CCU taught her how to begin mastering her craft. Classmates and faculty supported her through the auditions, she said.
"I think my entire life, I knew I wanted to tell stories, whether it be on stage or screen," Smith told The Sun News. "I just wanted to be heard and to help heal others through my artistry. While this is what I aspired to do, I never imagined it would happen so quickly in my life or in this way. It's truly surreal."
Monica Bell, associate professor and chair of the Department of Theatre, said Smith’s value as an actor lies in her talent and authenticity.
"Producers are drawn to Nikko's strength, how active she is, how contemporary she is," Bell said. "Nikko is very detailed, very honest. She's willing to be bold. Some actors have the ability to allow a camera into their work. Their energy invites the camera in - her energy invites someone in."
Smith, originally from Houston, Texas, took the stage in college, playing roles in CCU productions, like "Big Love," "Bullets Over Broadway" and "On the Razzle."
And she's been in front of the camera before. Smith has appeared in independent productions filmed in North Carolina, including 2015's "Son of Clowns" and 2017's "Unbridled." She's also in the documentary series "Homicide Hunter" on the Investigation Discovery network.
About the show
"Queen Sugar," now in its third season, airs at 10 p.m. each Wednesday through August on the Oprah Winfrey Network. The season premiered May 29 and tells the story of the Bordelon family's three children. The show is based on Natalie Baszile's novel, also called "Queen Sugar," and addresses "contemporary issues facing African-American families," according to a CCU release.
The third season plans to address matters of public schooling, athlete protests against police violence and socio-economic inequality.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
