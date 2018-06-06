As first CCMF since Las Vegas shooting, police detail additional safety measures

As the first Carolina Country Music Festival since that Las Vegas shooting that left 59 people dead and more than 500 injured, the Myrtle Beach Police Department has released a public safety plan.

Capt. Joey Crosby, public information officer for the department, said officers will be visiting with businesses around the Pavilion site in order to discuss people having access to the rooftops.

"We have communicated with many of them already to express our concerns about individuals on the rooftops and how we will be identifying those individuals and responding to that," Crosby said.

"We do have a tactical element included in our operational plan," he said. "I do not want to compromise the security plan, but we have taken things into consideration things that have happened across the country to make sure we address those needs."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

SHARE COPY LINK CCMF 2017 came to a close Sunday, bidding farewell to the likes of Darius Rucker, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and more. Josh Belljbell@thesunnews.com

This year, festival organizers are requiring attendees to carry clear bags as a safety measure. Bags can be purchased at Ground Zero and in parking lots for $10.

Metal detectors will also used at the entrances to the site.

As an extra safety measure, police have implemented a flag system, which will be placed along the perimeter of the site along 9th Avenue North and 8th Avenue North.

Each flag is a different color and helps police and EMS locate people if needed.





"If an attendee needs help, they can give their location," Crosby said.

If you have a concealed carry permit, you cannot bring a weapon onto the festival site. An information line is set up by the police department, 843-918-INFO.

Police are encouraging people to say something if they see anything suspicious.