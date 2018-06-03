Police: Man reported missing days earlier found safe

A man Horry County police reported missing earlier this week has been located and is safe, according to a department tweet.
Ronald Garver Hill, 51, had been reported missing on Friday before being reported as safe in a tweet by the HCPD on Sunday.
June 03, 2018 06:57 PM
