Horry County police are searching for Ronald Garver Hill, 51.
Police: Man reported missing days earlier found safe

By David Wetzel

June 03, 2018 06:57 PM

A man Horry County police reported missing earlier this week has been located and is safe, according to a department tweet.

Ronald Garver Hill, 51, had been reported missing on Friday before being reported as safe in a tweet by the HCPD on Sunday.

