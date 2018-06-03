Looking for a way to beat the heat? These Grand Strand spots offer cool treats

Are you really hot and need more than the ocean or pool to cool you down?

You're in luck. There are spots all around the Myrtle Beach area with cold treats from rolled ice cream to frozen yogurt to bubble tea.

Sweet Ice, at 1943 Mr. Joe White Ave. in Myrtle Beach, serves bubble tea, a frothy ice tea with milk and sweet tapioca balls that settle at the bottom, and rolled ice cream with fruit, candy and chocolate toppings. The joint is open daily from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Scooby's Ice Cream Bar & Grill, 2007 S. Ocean Blvd., has breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as ice cream and a happy hour. Scooby's is open 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Sundays.

Original Painter's Homemade Ice Cream, 2408 Hwy. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, has popular ice cream flavors like banana, kiwi, chocolate and pineapple. The North Myrtle spot is open daily from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Yummy Yogurt & Ice Cream, 410 13th Ave. S., Myrtle Beach, sells frozen yogurt and Hershey's ice cream. The shop's summer hours are 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Kirk's Ice Cream Parlor, 6101 N. Kings Hwy. in Myrtle Beach, is open daily from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and serves more than 40 flavors of ice cream.

And if you don't like ice cream but want something sweet, candy stores along the Grand Strand have plenty to choose from.

June is National Candy Month and Wee-R-Sweets in North Myrtle Beach and Broadway at the Beach makes saltwater taffy and chocolate.

Candy Barrel at the 501 Tanger Outlets has barrels full of saltwater taffy and other candy.

