Coroner names victim of Socastee crash

The Horry County Coroner's Office has released the victim's name from Saturday night's fatal wreck in Socastee involving a moped and SUV.
Justin Hare, a 30-year-old living in the Myrtle Beach area, died in the collision, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
A Honda SUV driving south and a moped driving north on S.C. 707 collided about 10:36 p.m., said Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with S.C. Highway Patrol.
The driver of the moped was taken to Grand Strand Regional Hospital, and later died, he said. The driver was not wearing a helmet, Southern said.
The SUV driver and three other passengers were not injured.
S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
