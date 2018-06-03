One person dies after moped crash in Socastee

One person died at the hospital after being transported from a wreck involving a moped in Socastee on Saturday night, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with S.C. Highway Patrol.
A Honda SUV driving south and a moped driving north on S.C. 707 collided about 10:36 p.m., Southern said.
The driver of the moped was taken to Grand Strand Regional Hospital, and later died, he said. The driver was not wearing a helmet, Southern said. The name of the driver has not been released.
The SUV driver and three other passengers were not injured.
SCHP is investigating.
