Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Horry, Georgetown counties

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Horry and Georgetown counties until 9:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS reports a severe thunderstorm was spotted over Forestbrook and the Myrtle Beach International Airport at 9:19 p.m., with winds moving southeast at 15 mph.
Expect wind damage to trees and power lines as 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail cause hazards, the NWS reports.
As a safety precaution, "move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building," the NWS recommends.
Comments