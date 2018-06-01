'I immediately thought uh oh': Fire breaks out at Monterey Bay in Myrtle Beach

A structure fire at Monterey Bay broke out Friday afternoon, according to Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Tom Gwyer.
The fire was in an exterior ninth floor maintenance office, which is connected to the hotel. Officials responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m., and has the fire under control by 2:20 p.m., Gwyer said.
"Based on the location it doesn't appear it's a hotel room," said Gwyer, who said officials were responding from fireman of the year awards at the Dunes Club.
Chuck Prestly, who is staying at the hotel with his family, said he was at the pool around 1 p.m. when he noticed smoke.
"I immediately though uh oh," Prestly said.
Fire officials did evacuate people staying in the building, and two hotels across the street, including the St. John's Inn, were offering shelter from the heat for guests who were forced to evacuate.
Mark Nugent, public information officer for Horry County Fire Rescue said officials from the department assisted with the fire.
Monterey Bay is located at 6804 North Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
Gwyer said it is too early to know the cause of the fire, but that officials will investigate when more smoke clears.
Comments