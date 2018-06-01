Swimming advisories issued for areas of NMB, Surfside after high bacteria levels found

New swimming advisories have been issued by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
16th Avenue North in both North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach are now under advisories due to high bacteria levels. S.C. DHEC recommends not swimming in these areas until the levels have returned to normal.
In Surfside Beach, 11th Avenue North and 3rd Avenue South remain under a swim advisory.
With an advisory, it is safe to wade, collect shells and fish within the area. People with open cuts or wounds should avoid contact with the water.
In North Myrtle Beach, a swim advisory has been lifted at 59th Avenue North, 45th Avenue North and 3rd Avenue North.
