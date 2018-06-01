Possible food truck rodeo causes tension between MB mayor, county council member

The possibility of a Food Truck Rodeo in Myrtle Beach has caused tension between Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune and vice chair of Horry County Council Bill Howard, leading Bethune to take to social media Thursday night.

Bethune posted on Facebook, suggesting that Howard was disrespectful and issued a threat toward her. At the end of the post, Bethune said that everyone should show mutual respect to each other.

Bethune's Facebook post reads, "I am human and far from perfect. I try to communicate with others in a way that makes them feel respected and safe. Today I was truly disheartened by the disrespectful tone and threat that was issued to me by the vice chair of our County Council. He represents EVERYONE in this County and as an elected official should practice civil communication in all matters. May I never think so highly of myself that I try to make others feel low. Here's an idea: we all need to show mutual respect to each other in order to work together for the greater good of those we serve."





SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

According to Howard, who had not seen the post when The Sun News reached out, the conversation centered around the possibility of the city allowing food trucks to gather at the former Pavilion site, where they could stay Wednesday through Saturday in the summer.

Howard, who owns Dirty Don's Oyster Bar along Ocean Boulevard, said he is concerned that having food trucks will take customers away from brick-and-mortar restaurants in the area.

During his conversation with Bethune, he said he asked her to vote against the food truck rodeo, which could run from June 15 through Sept. 1, according to an agenda for the Special Events Technical Review committee.

"I was just trying to talk to her and I guess I was wearing the wrong hat," Howard said. "I was wearing the business owners hat, cause I own a business, a restaurant, in downtown Myrtle Beach and I felt like we've gotta fight this because we don't want it to take away from our sales and our workers because we have to protect them. They have to make a living, just like you do."

Bethune declined to comment about the post. During a phone conversation, Howard told The Sun News that he apologizes if he hurt her feelings.

"I guess I got a little passionate about it," Howard said. "I was wanting to get her to understand that she needs to support the local businesses and not let food trucks come in and park for four months. That'd just kill us."

City council is set to vote on the motion during the June 12 council meeting, city spokesman Mark Kruea said.

Larry Bond, who owns four restaurants in downtown Myrtle Beach, said he is not concerned with the possibility of having food trucks in the area for most of the summer.

"I think it's gonna bring people that haven't been down to the boulevard in awhile and they're gonna wanna go check out everything else and it's gonna give them a reason to come back," Bond said.

Bond said officials are planning on providing different entertainment each night, and that food trucks will switch out each week.

"I think that's going to be a fear of a lot of the merchants down there. I think that anytime you have a change like that, people are gonna get nervous. I think that it's not gonna, they might think that it's gonna take away from the business that's already there, but I think the goal of the food truck rodeo is to drive more business to that area."

Despite the tension between Howard and Bethune, Howard said the city and county relationship is strong.

"We work very well together and I wouldn't jeopardize that relationship with the city whatsoever, it's just more important that we work together on all issues," Howard said.