Gas leak closes Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a gas leak on Ocean Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon, said Lt. Jonathan Evans.
The gas leak was reported about 12:50 p.m. between 14th Avenue North and 16th Avenue North on Ocean Boulevard.
"Upon arrival crews investigated and found a small service line had been cut during construction SCE&G was called and mitigated the situation by clamping the line and stopping the leak," Evans said.
No injures were reported.
