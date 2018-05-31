Courtesy of Myrtle Beach Fire Department
Courtesy of Myrtle Beach Fire Department

Local

Gas leak closes Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

By Hannah Strong And Alex Lang

hstrong@thesunnews.com

alang@thesunnews.com

May 31, 2018 01:03 PM

Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a gas leak on Ocean Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon, said Lt. Jonathan Evans.

The gas leak was reported about 12:50 p.m. between 14th Avenue North and 16th Avenue North on Ocean Boulevard.

"Upon arrival crews investigated and found a small service line had been cut during construction SCE&G was called and mitigated the situation by clamping the line and stopping the leak," Evans said.

No injures were reported.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

  Comments  