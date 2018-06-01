What does someone new to Horry County need to know about hurricane preparedness?

Hurricane Season begins June 1. Many newcomers to Horry County have never experienced large storms. With the worry over when, not if, the next big storm could hit the area, local agencies and the state prepare to help inform all citizens on what to do if disaster strikes.

Here are some hurricane preparedness tips for a Horry County transplant:

Have an evacuation plan

Everything else can be replaced, but you cannot. So have plans to leave the area and get out of harm's way.

First, don’t let your plan be vague or poorly defined. Evacuating ahead of a hurricane is not as easy as just hopping in the car and driving West. Before the storm hits, make sure to get a full tank of gas and have a destination in mind.

“Not having a plan means you’re putting your family at risk," said Derrec Becker, with South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

SCEMD releases an annual guide to help assist in hurricane predictions, which contains maps of evacuation zones.

The guide recommends knowing your zone ahead of time and understanding which route you are to take. Remember, the zones do not stick to city limits, so do not assume your evacuation zone is simply the city you live in.

The SCEMD website has a tool allowing users to type in an address and see which evacuation zone it belongs to. For the Grand Strand, the evacuation zoning area is divided into three parts, running from the state line down to Georgetown.

Once you know your zone, learn your evacuation route to get out of the area as quickly as possible.

Have the essentials





Preparing for a hurricane is more complicated than just buying milk and eggs. Some items are obvious, like having gas for your car. Other item the guide recommends having include cash to buy additional gas, 3 days worth of food, extra clothing and important personal records like social security cards and proof of insurance.

Brooke Holden, a spokesperson for Horry County Emergency Management, recommends having an emergency binder to keep all essential documents in one central place. The county host events to help create these binders. An event calendar can be found on the department's website.

Bring extra medication. If you rely on your phone for directions, bring a car charger to keep electronics fully operational. Holden said having a weather radio can inform you what is going on back home, even when the phone is dead and all other communication shuts down.

Make sure to keep these items organized and ready to go in the event of an emergency.

What about pets?





Your pet can’t make sufficient preparations on its own, so you need to help. The SCEMD guide includes tips on how to keep pets safe. The guide recommends making sure your pet is identifiable, secured in some sort of cage or carrier and is not able to get outside during the storm. While emergency temporary pet shelters do exist, they recommend using them only as a last resort. Instead the organization recommends reaching finding more permanent housing for your pet if you are unable to evacuate them with you.

Isabelle Ying, a veterinarian at the Myrtle Beach Animal Hospital, said if you're evacuating your pet make sure to bring food, water and proof of vaccinations. Without medical documentation for your pet, it will affect getting a hotel or taking your animal to a vet if it gets injured during the evacuation.

She also said that after the storm, animals can get sick consuming contaminated rain water. So make sure your pet's water is clean even after the storm leaves.

Do your homework

There is no universal plan for hurricane preparedness.

Shop for insurance, make sure your policies are up to date, do your own research to make sure your plan fits your needs. Becker emphasized how important a personal plan is to ensuring preparedness for a storm. Each person has different needs, and that will not change during a storm.

Holden said to call your insurance company in advance to understand your deductibles and anything you may need to potentially know about your policy.

Also, stay informed. News companies will be essential to getting information about potential storms. Staying updated on the storm and what local officials are recommending will help in making plans and knowing when it is safe to return.

In addition, SCEMD makes their hurricane guide free in-print and online for anyone. The print version can be found at DMVs, welcome centers and in Walgreen stores. In addition, the department offers an app to help keep track of hurricane preparations, which can be found on its website.

The app works without cellular data.