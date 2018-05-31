Bud Light Getaway concert ticket sales postponed, series to feature Sam Hunt, others

Ticket sales for the Bud Light Getaway concert have been postponed, according to a statement from Anheuser-Busch.

The concert is planned for July 14, and will feature Sam Hunt, Lil Jon and more. According to the statement, Bud Light has postponed ticket sales as they search for a new venue.

Formerly, the concert was set to take place at the former Pavilion site in downtown Myrtle Beach. City spokesman Mark Kruea was not sure why the event was switching locations, but said, "We are happy to work with them in the future."

Tickets already purchased for the concert will be honored or refunded.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"We're planning to have the same unbelievable lineup of talent we already announced, and we appreciate everyone's understanding," the release reads. "Rest assured Bud Light is going to put on a great show. We look forward to coming back to Myrtle Beach in the future."