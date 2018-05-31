Here are some of the worst health grades at local restaurants this month

Three Surfside restaurants scored below 80 during S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control inspections this month.
Scores are a "snapshot in time" based on how food establishments handle DHEC's five major risk factors: food contact equipment cleanliness, cooking temperatures, employee health, food sources and food holding temperatures.
Restaurants scoring below 80 this week are:
Jimmyz Hibachi House, at 670 U.S. 17 S. in Surfside, scored a 78. The inspection report said the dishwasher didn't run in accordance with the manufacture’s operating instructions. The restaurant had a consecutive violation of not having the proper "holding temperatures" for hot and cold food, according to the report. Ready-to-eat time and temperature control safety foods that are held more than 24 hours were not being property dated, according to the inspection.
Eggs Up Grill, at 2300 Glenns Bay Rd. in Surfside, scored a 78. The restaurant had a follow up inspection on Tuesday and scored 100. During the earlier inspection, notes say an employee was eating a burger on the prep line and employees were not washing their hands before putting on gloves. Employees were also seen not changing gloves to handle food after cracking eggs, which the inspection said was a consecutive violation.
The ice machine was reported to have a black mildew build up. The restaurant had a consecutive violation of not having the proper "holding temperatures" for hot and cold food, according to the report. Foods that are held more than 24 hours were not being property dated, the inspection said. Eggs shells were also left out on the cook line, according to the report. The inspection said the restaurant was using residential pest chemicals not labeled for commercial use.
New China Buffet Dba Lucky Cho, at 1700 U.S. 17 N. in Surfside, scored a 71. The restaurant had a follow up inspection on Tuesday and scored 100. In its earlier inspection, notes report that prep tables were used for preparing raw meats and "the tables were also not washed, rinsed and sanitized leaving raw beef on tables."
Foods that are held more than 24 hours were not being property dated, according to the inspection. Dirty knives were on the knife rack and soiled wiping clothes were not stored in an "approved sanitizer concentration," the report said.
DHEC grades are on a 100-point scale, with letter grades A through C. An "A" grade is a score higher than 87 points. The "B" grade ranges from 78 to 87 points. Grade "C" is anything less than 78 points.
