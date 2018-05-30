Crews on scene of large gas leak in North Myrtle Beach

Fire and police crews are on scene for a reported gas leak off FFA Circle Road in North Myrtle Beach on Wednesday night.
The leak is in a 500-gallon propane tank, according to police radio traffic. There have been no evacuations beside a couple of people at the camp, police on scene said.
North Myrtle Beach Fire crews were about a half-mile from the intersection with Little River Neck Road tending to the leak. North Myrtle Police had part of Little River Neck Road blocked.
The leak was reported shortly before 10 p.m. The site is near the Myrtle Beach RV Resort.
