Beachgoers walk the beach and play in the ocean off of 10th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, S.C. On Tuesday, May 29 the epartment of Health and Environmental Control issued a swimming advisory for Horry County due to heightened bacteria levels in the ocean caused by the amount of rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Alberta. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com
State lifts some Horry County beach warnings, five areas remain under advisory

By Alex Lang

alang@thesunnews.com

May 30, 2018 05:34 PM

South Carolina officials lifted a county-wide beach swimming advisory, but five local advisories remain, the state announced on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the state issued a warning covering all beaches in Horry County after high levels of bacteria were found at many testing sites.

The five sites that remain under advisory are in North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach and located at:

  • 59th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach
  • 45th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach
  • 3rd Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach
  • 11th Avenue North in Surfside Beach
  • 3rd Avenue South in Surfside Beach

The advisory extends to 200 feet above and below each site, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control. Swimming is not advised in the five areas until bacteria levels return to normal.

State officials cited heavy rainfalls and storm water runoff as the cause of the high bacteria levels.

At any location it is safe to wade, collect shells and fish, the DHEC stated in its announcement. People with cuts or other wounds should avoid contact with the water in areas under the advisory.

"Temporary swimming advisory signs are placed at beaches found to have high levels of bacteria in the water where there is not currently a long-term swimming advisory sign," the announcement reads.

