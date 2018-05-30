State lifts some Horry County beach warnings, five areas remain under advisory

South Carolina officials lifted a county-wide beach swimming advisory, but five local advisories remain, the state announced on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the state issued a warning covering all beaches in Horry County after high levels of bacteria were found at many testing sites.

The five sites that remain under advisory are in North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach and located at:

59 th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach

Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach 45 th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach

Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach 3 rd Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach

Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach 11 th Avenue North in Surfside Beach

Avenue North in Surfside Beach 3rd Avenue South in Surfside Beach

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The advisory extends to 200 feet above and below each site, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control. Swimming is not advised in the five areas until bacteria levels return to normal.

State officials cited heavy rainfalls and storm water runoff as the cause of the high bacteria levels.

At any location it is safe to wade, collect shells and fish, the DHEC stated in its announcement. People with cuts or other wounds should avoid contact with the water in areas under the advisory.

"Temporary swimming advisory signs are placed at beaches found to have high levels of bacteria in the water where there is not currently a long-term swimming advisory sign," the announcement reads.