Looking for a job? Food Lion set to hire 250 employees in Myrtle Beach

Looking for a job this summer?
Food Lion is hosting two job fairs, May 30 and May 31, and is looking for 250 part-time, full-time and management positions in Myrtle Beach.
Jobs range from cashiers, produce managers, produce associates, meat managers and cutters, deli managers and associates, grocery managers, sales associates and more.
The job fairs will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days. On Wednesday, the fair is at Food Lion located at 7611 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. On Thursday, the fair will be located at the Holiday Inn Oceanfront, 1601 North Ocean Boulevard in Surfside.
When attending the job fairs, applicants should bring a resume, if available. Those who cannot make the job fairs can apply online at www.foodlion.com/careers.
