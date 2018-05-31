Horry family sues accused killer, bar for millions over teen's death in street fight

The family of a teen shot during a street fight is seeking more than $20 million in a wrongful death lawsuit against his alleged killer and others.

Tiffany R. Prince, representing the estate of Spencer Nolan Prince, filed the suit against Michael Williamson, RRN LLC which does business as Easy’s Bar & Grill, Nathan Bell and Palmetto Concrete, LLC.

Police say Bell drove Spencer Prince, who was 16 at the time of his death, and others to an Aynor home where a fight started. During the brawl, Prince was shot and killed.

Williamson was charged with first-degree assault and battery, voluntary manslaughter and possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Police charged Bell with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and four counts of unlawful neglect of a child.

Bell’s cases were dismissed. Williamson’s criminal cases remain active.

The mother alleges in the lawsuit that Prince spent the night with Bell’s son at Bell’s home. Bell encouraged the two, two other kids and two adults to go to Easy’s in Aynor. Before leaving, Bell drank large amounts of alcohol.

At the bar, many people continued to drink, the filing states.

Throughout the night, Bell, Williamson and their children exchanged messages and telephone conversations that escalated into an argument, according to the suit.

Bell then drove the group to Williamson’s home where they were confronted by Bell and others, the suit contends.

A fight started and Williams walked over to a vehicle owned by his employer, Palmetto Concrete, and grabbed a pistol. He fired towards Bell’s car, the filing argues, and Prince was shot in the chest.

People loaded Prince into Bell’s car who “made several stops prior to driving to McLeod Hospital” in Loris, according to the suit. Prince was transferred to Grand Strand Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The lawsuit alleges wrongful death by all defendants.

It levies allegations of negligence and recklessness by all defendants. The filing also states that Easy’s continued to serve alcohol to intoxicated people. As a result of Prince’s death, the family faced grief and sorrow, loss of companionship and medical expenses.

The suit states that actual and punitive costs total more than $20 million.

Calls to Easy’s Bar & Grill, Palmetto Concrete LLC and Bell went unanswered. Williamson’s criminal defense attorney has yet to respond for this report.