After months of vacant post, new director hired at Grand Strand Humane Society

The Grand Strand Humane Society has named a new executive director — a position that has been left open for nearly four months, according to a press release.

Jessica Wnuk, who has been an employee at the shelter since 2012, was named executive director Wednesday morning, the release states.

Starting her career working in the isolation kennels, Wnuk quickly moved into a clinic staff role. In 2015, she was promoted to director of operations, and then director of community outreach and lifesaving in 2017.

As director of community outreach and lifesaving, Wnuk worked to establish a foster care program, working with community volunteers and animal welfare advocates. According to the release, Wnuk also transported nearly 800 of dogs and cats out of state rescues.

The appointment comes after Suzanne Roman resigned in January after serving 16 months as executive director for the executive director for the shelter.

The resignation served as one out of nine resignations since July 2015, with the shelter losing three executive directors and six board members.

The shelter has been under fire since a March board of directors meeting that questioned if too many animals were euthanized at the no-kill shelter for cases that are treatable.

At the head of the argument was whether or not ringworm, a treatable disease, was a reason for euthanizing animals.





Now, the City of Myrtle Beach has stepped in to conduct a study on the shelter, which will work to set procedures for staff as well as define the roles of board members, set term limits and write a job description for the executive director.