Some dogs get sick at Myrtle Beach Barc Park. This is why

You might want to think twice before letting your pooch get in that dog park water.
Two years ago, Black Lab mix Roy — just a puppy at the time — and his friend Koa, a 4-year-old Rottweiler, went for a dip in the pond at Myrtle Beach's Barc Park South near The Market Common.
It didn't end well for the two dogs, and their human had to take them to the vet.
"When they went, they both got sick," said Jessica Freeman, the dogs' owner. "They threw up, they had diarrhea, they were very lethargic, they wouldn’t eat, wouldn’t drink. That was on a Saturday and took them to the vet on a Monday."
Freeman's vet had to give the dogs shots and some other medicine. It took the pair a week to get better.
"I do not take them over there now," Freeman said. "I knew it had to be the pond, the water. If one got sick, it could have been something else, but when both of them got sick, it had to be the water."
Freeman isn't alone.
King, full-grown German Shepherd, also got sick after getting in the pond in 2016.
"We had been together a number of years and he had always been good, no problems, health-wise, until August of 2016," said King's owner, Debra Price. "He had been drinking the water in the pond and he developed diarrhea."
King eventually got over his illness, but had lost 30 pounds in three weeks by the time he recovered, Price said. King has since passed, but Price won't let her German Shepherd puppy named Mercy into the pond.
City spokesperson Mark Kruea said he wasn't aware of any reported illnesses traced back to the park, which is divided into two sides: one with a pond and one without. But he said one complaint in 2011 prompted the city to reach out to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In an email to city staff, then DHEC spokesman Jim Beasley said the department didn't take any water samples.
"Frankly, if we had taken water samples for lab analysis, we know for certain we would have found numerous forms of bacteria because wild and domestic animals frequent that pond," Beasly wrote.
The pond in Barc Park South was originally spring-fed, Kruea said. That's not the case anymore.
The spring wasn't adequate to keep the water levels up, and Kruea said city staff added two stormwater basins to keep the water level stable.
Now, the untreated, unfiltered water comes from the spring and from rainwater draining from the surrounding area.
"The problem is they don’t have enough vegetation out there to filter the water properly," said John Kerr, who owns a mixed-breed dog named Ho'Kee. "There’s no circulation, it’s a natural storm-water drain. Especially after it rains, any storm water that’s from the street like oils and stuff will actually filter in there. It’s not a good mix."
But not every dog gets sick.
Debbie Brannon's granddog Tags, a 4-year-old lab mix, frequently gets in the water.
"He does lick the water and it concerns me," Brannon said. "But so far he hasn’t gotten sick with it. And we’ve been coming ever since he was a pup. We’ve been coming 4 years."
Brannon said she doesn't recall any recent cases of dogs getting sick after drinking the water.
"I hear a lot of ear infections if they get too far in the water, because the water’s really not healthy over there, it’s just a water storage area," she said. "But you just do it at your own risk."
Myrtle Beach Animal Hospital veterinarian Dr. Isabelle Ying said she sees a trend in dogs getting into the water and then getting sick. But it's not just the dog park water.
"It’s across Myrtle Beach in general," Ying said, citing lakes, puddles and other ponds that dogs may jump into.
"Giardia is probably the number one, especially after it rains, it brings it up," she said. "And bacteria from dirty water in general can cause gastroenteritis. It basically means general inflammation and illness in the GI tract."
Ying said there are different factor that determine if a dog could get sick by drinking pond water.
"It depends on how susceptible the dog is and their ability to fight it off with their natural immunity," she said. "Some dogs have a stronger immune system than others, just like if you send your kids to school and there’s a cold go around, why does your kid not get the cold but his friend does?
"We can’t really keep our pets in a bubble," she said. "It’s part of life so go at your own risk."
One piece of advise or dog owners: Ying says if your dog goes to the park and gets sick, wait a couple days to see if they get over it. After that, take them to a vet.
